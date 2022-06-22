Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] fell -84.87% so far this year. What now?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.48% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.12%. The company report on June 3, 2022 that Akebia Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John Butler, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET. The Jefferies Healthcare Conference will take place June 8-10, 2022, in New York.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of Akebia’s website at https://ir.akebia.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 90 days following the conference through the Investors section of Akebia’s website at https://ir.akebia.com.

Over the last 12 months, AKBA stock dropped by -90.71%. The one-year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.06. The average equity rating for AKBA stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $58.88 million, with 179.60 million shares outstanding and 179.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.04M shares, AKBA stock reached a trading volume of 21065422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKBA shares is $1.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $2, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on AKBA stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AKBA shares from 10 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28.

AKBA Stock Performance Analysis:

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.12. With this latest performance, AKBA shares gained by 2.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.58 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4120, while it was recorded at 0.3472 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9416 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.23 and a Gross Margin at +27.28. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -174.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.36.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28 million, or 47.30% of AKBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,402,988, which is approximately 8.819% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,961,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.78 million in AKBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.93 million in AKBA stock with ownership of nearly -2.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AKBA] by around 5,606,479 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 20,955,012 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 54,904,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,466,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKBA stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,138,780 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 14,033,309 shares during the same period.