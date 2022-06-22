AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC] is 59.98% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AeroClean Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AERC] traded at a low on 06/21/22, posting a -8.57 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.75. The company report on June 8, 2022 that AeroClean Announces Appointment of Jimmy Thompson as Vice President of Strategic Sales.

Healthcare Technology Expert To Lead Targeted Sales Efforts For FDA-Cleared Germicidal UV-C Air Hygiene Technology.

AeroClean Technologies (“AeroClean” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AERC), a leading air hygiene technology company and producer of patented UV-C LED technology inside its innovative Pūrgo™ air purification device, announces Jimmy Thompson has joined the Company as Vice President of Strategic Sales. The addition of Thompson to the AeroClean team is a strategic investment to support core business and revenue growth within targeted industry verticals. Along with driving sales initiatives, Thompson will also be focused on developing strategic distribution, reseller and channel partner relationships for AeroClean. Thompson joins the growing AeroClean team following the recent announcement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granting the Company’s Pūrgo™ technology 510(k) clearance, classifying it as a Class II Medical Device intended for medical use and the elimination of harmful airborne microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi and viruses.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6995864 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AeroClean Technologies Inc. stands at 46.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 43.89%.

The market cap for AERC stock reached $224.78 million, with 13.88 million shares outstanding and 4.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.85M shares, AERC reached a trading volume of 6995864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AERC shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AERC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for AeroClean Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AeroClean Technologies Inc. is set at 3.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for AERC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 364.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

How has AERC stock performed recently?

AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.90. With this latest performance, AERC shares gained by 686.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.99% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AERC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.79 for AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.02, while it was recorded at 17.07 for the last single week of trading.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1337.16 and a Gross Margin at +45.03. AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1285.23.

AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.90 and a Current Ratio set at 15.50.

Insider trade positions for AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.30% of AERC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AERC stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 14,290, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 70.72% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,296 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in AERC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $99000.0 in AERC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AeroClean Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in AeroClean Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AERC] by around 34,344 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,218 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AERC stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,693 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.