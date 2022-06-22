Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] Stock trading around $76.05 per share: What’s Next?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] traded at a high on 06/21/22, posting a 1.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $76.05. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting; Stockholders Approve Nominees to Board of Directors.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) today announced that it convened its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) as scheduled and considered and voted upon all items of business. The Annual Meeting was held virtually and a total of 647,887,763 votes were represented in person or by proxy, constituting approximately 82.9% of the Company’s total issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date.

Of the matters presented for stockholder vote, the Chairman and all other director nominees were reelected by an average of approximately 91% of the voting shares, for a term of office extending until the end of the next Annual Meeting. This includes the reelection of Lulu Cheng Meservey who was appointed to the Board in April 2022, and the election of Kerry Carr. Both Ms. Meservey and Ms. Carr are accomplished leaders and their election to the Board underscores the Company’s commitment to broadening the skills, experiences, and diverse backgrounds of our directors. As announced previously, Hendrik J. Hartong III and Casey Wasserman chose not to stand for reelection. The Board of Directors and Leadership Team at Activision Blizzard are thankful to Mr. Hartong and Mr. Wasserman for their commitment to the Company and invaluable strategic leadership and counsel over the years.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6735692 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Activision Blizzard Inc. stands at 1.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.37%.

The market cap for ATVI stock reached $58.84 billion, with 780.00 million shares outstanding and 775.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.84M shares, ATVI reached a trading volume of 6735692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $94.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $77, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on ATVI stock. On November 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ATVI shares from 75 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 27.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.50.

How has ATVI stock performed recently?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.73. With this latest performance, ATVI shares dropped by -2.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.29 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.60, while it was recorded at 74.94 for the last single week of trading, and 74.78 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.90 and a Gross Margin at +73.60. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.21.

Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Earnings analysis for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 10.19%.

Insider trade positions for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

There are presently around $47,866 million, or 84.10% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 64,315,222, which is approximately 338.769% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 63,455,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.74 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.52 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly -1.369% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 551 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 143,169,393 shares. Additionally, 675 investors decreased positions by around 158,645,852 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 338,874,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 640,689,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 225 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,747,674 shares, while 176 institutional investors sold positions of 30,051,007 shares during the same period.