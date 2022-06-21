why Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.28

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] gained 2.45% on the last trading session, reaching $5.85 price per share at the time. The company report on June 8, 2022 that Pandora Presents Sebastián Yatra Powered by Verizon.

Virtual concert features a hologram and immersive environment built on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and edge compute technologies.

Pandora and Verizon announced today that multi-platinum singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra will perform an innovative virtual concert powered by Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network and mobile edge computing platform on Wednesday, June 15, starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Fans can RSVP for the free event HERE.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. represents 3.95 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.48 billion with the latest information. SIRI stock price has been found in the range of $5.6987 to $5.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.92M shares, SIRI reached a trading volume of 30492682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $7.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on SIRI stock. On January 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SIRI shares from 8 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 60.09.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.10. With this latest performance, SIRI shares dropped by -3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.52 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.20, while it was recorded at 5.88 for the last single week of trading, and 6.24 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.40 and a Gross Margin at +44.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.11.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 9.75%.

There are presently around $2,677 million, or 11.90% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 70,928,893, which is approximately -12.671% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 56,657,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $331.44 million in SIRI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $164.87 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly -3.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 286 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 52,420,848 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 63,551,130 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 341,598,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,570,563 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,873,880 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 9,258,230 shares during the same period.