why Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.86

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] closed the trading session at $2.33 on 06/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.285, while the highest price level was $2.395. The company report on June 13, 2022 that Grab awarded “AA” MSCI ESG rating.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) announced today it has received an MSCI ESG Rating of “AA”. The rating is the second-highest MSCI ESG rating attainable by an organization, and it affirms Grab’s actions and commitment in the sustainability space.

MSCI ESG Research provides MSCI ESG Ratings on global public and a few private companies on a scale of AAA (leader) to CCC (laggard), according to exposure to industry-specific ESG risks and the ability to manage those risks relative to peers. Learn more about MSCI ESG ratings here.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -67.32 percent and weekly performance of -14.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -67.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.40M shares, GRAB reached to a volume of 27477805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $4.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.04, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on GRAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93.

GRAB stock trade performance evaluation

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.02. With this latest performance, GRAB shares dropped by -7.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.73 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.84, while it was recorded at 2.41 for the last single week of trading.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] managed to generate an average of -$65,499,944 per employee.Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,828 million, or 44.80% of GRAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 699,175,218, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 28.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 319,918,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $745.41 million in GRAB stocks shares; and MUFG BANK, LTD., currently with $332.99 million in GRAB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grab Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GRAB] by around 360,533,185 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 168,524,777 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 1,113,984,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,643,042,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAB stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 130,937,670 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 50,069,921 shares during the same period.