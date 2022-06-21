why Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.35

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ADN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -27.57% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 107.91%. The company report on June 17, 2022 that Advent Technologies to Speak at J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent”), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced that its Chairman and CEO, Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference, taking place between June 22-23, in New York City.

The fireside chat is scheduled for Thursday, June 23, 2022, at approximately 3:35 p.m. EDT. As part of the event, Dr. Gregoriou will also participate in several meetings with investors.

Over the last 12 months, ADN stock dropped by -69.74%. The one-year Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.09. The average equity rating for ADN stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $205.91 million, with 71.25 million shares outstanding and 25.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.43M shares, ADN stock reached a trading volume of 36315957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADN shares is $9.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

ADN Stock Performance Analysis:

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 107.91. With this latest performance, ADN shares gained by 74.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.00 for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.87, while it was recorded at 2.10 for the last single week of trading, and 5.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN] shares currently have an operating margin of -635.74 and a Gross Margin at -1.15. Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -290.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.97.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46 million, or 31.90% of ADN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADN stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 4,144,771, which is approximately 8.667% of the company’s market cap and around 50.67% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,752,786 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.07 million in ADN stocks shares; and LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, currently with $4.34 million in ADN stock with ownership of nearly 16.518% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ADN] by around 4,289,608 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 4,545,972 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 7,000,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,836,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,641,535 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 4,057,430 shares during the same period.