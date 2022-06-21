Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] price plunged by -0.59 percent to reach at -$0.48. The company report on June 9, 2022 that AMD Details Strategy to Drive Next Phase of Growth Across $300 Billion Market for High-Performance and Adaptive Computing Solutions.

AMD unveils next-generation hardware and software roadmaps, expanded product portfolio addressing new markets, and strategies to accelerate data center growth and deliver pervasive AI leadership.

Today at its Financial Analyst Day, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) outlined its strategy to deliver its next phase of growth driven by the company’s expanded portfolio of high-performance and adaptive computing products spanning the data center, embedded, client, and gaming markets.

A sum of 104867724 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 108.66M shares. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares reached a high of $82.94 and dropped to a low of $79.43 until finishing in the latest session at $81.57.

The one-year AMD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.97. The average equity rating for AMD stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $138.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $148 to $115, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on AMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 5.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 40.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

AMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.97. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -15.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.46 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.32, while it was recorded at 85.38 for the last single week of trading, and 116.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.38 and a Gross Margin at +48.25. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

AMD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 32.80%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $88,436 million, or 68.10% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 133,525,143, which is approximately -7.273% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 119,569,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.75 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.35 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -2.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,069 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 78,913,394 shares. Additionally, 938 investors decreased positions by around 197,777,355 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 807,478,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,084,169,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 207 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,664,345 shares, while 278 institutional investors sold positions of 47,268,408 shares during the same period.