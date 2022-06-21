Sidoti lifts Matthews International Corporation [MATW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Matthews International Corporation [NASDAQ: MATW] price plunged by -0.11 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Matthews International Reports Results for Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter.

Financial Highlights:.

A sum of 333994 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 129.02K shares. Matthews International Corporation shares reached a high of $28.41 and dropped to a low of $27.79 until finishing in the latest session at $27.94.

The one-year MATW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.12. The average equity rating for MATW stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Matthews International Corporation [MATW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MATW shares is $50.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MATW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Matthews International Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2019, representing the official price target for Matthews International Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $92 to $80, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on MATW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matthews International Corporation is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for MATW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for MATW in the course of the last twelve months was 12.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MATW Stock Performance Analysis:

Matthews International Corporation [MATW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.82. With this latest performance, MATW shares dropped by -9.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MATW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.32 for Matthews International Corporation [MATW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.73, while it was recorded at 28.80 for the last single week of trading, and 33.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Matthews International Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matthews International Corporation [MATW] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.60 and a Gross Margin at +28.42. Matthews International Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.14.

Matthews International Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

MATW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MATW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Matthews International Corporation go to -10.00%.

Matthews International Corporation [MATW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $709 million, or 77.70% of MATW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MATW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,406,300, which is approximately 0.264% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,491,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.55 million in MATW stocks shares; and PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $51.41 million in MATW stock with ownership of nearly 14.98% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matthews International Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Matthews International Corporation [NASDAQ:MATW] by around 1,385,424 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 1,867,475 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 22,117,117 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,370,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MATW stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 327,813 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 630,519 shares during the same period.