Revlon Inc. [REV] Revenue clocked in at $2.11 billion, down -67.11% YTD: What’s Next?

Revlon Inc. [NYSE: REV] jumped around 1.78 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.73 at the close of the session, up 91.28%. The company report on June 16, 2022 that Revlon Takes Step Towards Reorganizing Capital Structure as the Company Continues to Execute Against its Strategic Plan.

Voluntarily Files for Chapter 11 Reorganization.

Will Allow Company to Continue to Operate Seamlessly in All Markets and Focus On Driving Future Growth While Navigating Through the Ongoing Impacts of Global Supply Chain Challenges and Rising Inflation.

Revlon Inc. stock is now -67.11% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. REV Stock saw the intraday high of $4.72 and lowest of $2.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.65, which means current price is +245.37% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, REV reached a trading volume of 144427943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Revlon Inc. [REV]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Revlon Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2009, representing the official price target for Revlon Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revlon Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for REV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for REV in the course of the last twelve months was 12.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has REV stock performed recently?

Revlon Inc. [REV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 81.95. With this latest performance, REV shares dropped by -14.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.62 for Revlon Inc. [REV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.12, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 9.19 for the last 200 days.

Revlon Inc. [REV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revlon Inc. [REV] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.61 and a Gross Margin at +59.15. Revlon Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.95.

Revlon Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Revlon Inc. [REV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revlon Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Revlon Inc. [REV]

There are presently around $18 million, or 9.20% of REV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REV stocks are: MITTLEMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,368,181, which is approximately 1.37% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 1,007,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.76 million in REV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.27 million in REV stock with ownership of nearly -11.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revlon Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Revlon Inc. [NYSE:REV] by around 232,689 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 600,124 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 4,047,049 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,879,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REV stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 117,067 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 223,955 shares during the same period.