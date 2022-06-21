Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] Revenue clocked in at $571.20 million, down -43.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] traded at a high on 06/17/22, posting a 11.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.83. The company report on June 8, 2022 that Hybrid-Electric Blown-Lift eSTOL Plane Developer Electra Acquires Airflow to Create a Leader in Advanced Air Mobility.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Electra.aero, Inc. (Electra), a next-gen aerospace company with a mission to help decarbonize aviation and open new air transportation markets, announced today that it has acquired California-based Airflow.aero, Inc. (Airflow). The transaction, which closed on June 2, creates a powerful addition to the rapidly emerging advanced air mobility (AAM) market. The announcement was made at the UP.Summit, an annual gathering of leaders in transportation innovation hosted by investment firm UP.Partners.

The acquisition places Electra’s order book at almost 800 planes, beyond break-even for commercial development.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 28244686 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Plug Power Inc. stands at 8.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.21%.

The market cap for PLUG stock reached $8.24 billion, with 577.87 million shares outstanding and 518.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.87M shares, PLUG reached a trading volume of 28244686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $34.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on PLUG stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PLUG shares from 26 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.33.

How has PLUG stock performed recently?

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.81. With this latest performance, PLUG shares dropped by -0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.75 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.47, while it was recorded at 14.74 for the last single week of trading, and 26.52 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.41 and a Gross Margin at -30.72. Plug Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.22.

Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

Insider trade positions for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]

There are presently around $4,760 million, or 55.20% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,496,523, which is approximately 5.13% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,583,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $784.91 million in PLUG stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $353.6 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly -1.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 28,417,045 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 26,262,258 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 246,027,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,706,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,363,796 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 3,251,467 shares during the same period.