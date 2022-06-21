PG&E Corporation [PCG] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $17

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] loss -2.98% on the last trading session, reaching $9.78 price per share at the time. The company report on June 17, 2022 that CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E’s Energy Training Centers Offer Free Educational Resources.

Training in Energy Efficiency, Electrification and Decarbonization Gives Architects, Engineers, Building Maintenance Professionals, HVAC Technicians and Others a Competitive Advantage.

Please replace the release dated June 13, 2022 with the following corrected version due to updated links in the second and sixth paragraphs.

PG&E Corporation represents 1.99 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.85 billion with the latest information. PCG stock price has been found in the range of $9.67 to $10.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.11M shares, PCG reached a trading volume of 36221040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PG&E Corporation [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $16.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $15.50, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on PCG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for PCG stock

PG&E Corporation [PCG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.93. With this latest performance, PCG shares dropped by -17.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.53 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.01, while it was recorded at 10.10 for the last single week of trading, and 11.62 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corporation [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.37 and a Gross Margin at +10.37. PG&E Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.08.

PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 4.57%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PG&E Corporation [PCG]

There are presently around $14,799 million, or 62.30% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 178,625,714, which is approximately 2.807% of the company’s market cap and around 15.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 172,689,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in PCG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.37 billion in PCG stock with ownership of nearly 5.085% of the company’s market capitalization.

236 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 152,082,389 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 113,883,948 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 1,247,253,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,513,219,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,727,515 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 18,308,839 shares during the same period.