ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $65

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.87% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.77%. The company report on June 3, 2022 that Keurig Dr Pepper, VICI Properties and ON Semiconductor Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices:.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will replace Cerner Corp. (NASD: CERN) in the S&P 500 prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, June 8. S&P 500 constituent Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) is acquiring Cerner in a deal expected to be completed soon.

Over the last 12 months, ON stock rose by 46.62%. The one-year ON Semiconductor Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.74. The average equity rating for ON stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.23 billion, with 433.30 million shares outstanding and 432.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.00M shares, ON stock reached a trading volume of 93172809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $72.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $55 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $73, while Truist kept a Buy rating on ON stock. On February 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ON shares from 75 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 15.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

ON Stock Performance Analysis:

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.77. With this latest performance, ON shares dropped by -6.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.64 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.22, while it was recorded at 55.34 for the last single week of trading, and 56.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ON Semiconductor Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.38 and a Gross Margin at +38.80. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.04.

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

ON Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 20.77%.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,443 million, or 95.80% of ON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 42,612,473, which is approximately 3.279% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,662,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.19 billion in ON stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.76 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly -19.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 39,350,921 shares. Additionally, 338 investors decreased positions by around 48,444,862 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 320,951,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 408,747,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,009,217 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 4,335,378 shares during the same period.