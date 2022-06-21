Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] Revenue clocked in at $10.10 million, down -59.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Milestone Scientific Inc. [AMEX: MLSS] traded at a high on 06/17/22, posting a 6.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.83. The company report on May 27, 2022 that Milestone Scientific Expands Medical Indications for the CompuFlo® Epidural Instrument and Commences Disposable Sales to a Leading Veterinary and Academic Institution.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments, that provide painless and precise injections, today reported that it has commenced sales of its CompuFlo® Epidural instrument disposables at a leading veterinary and academic institution following a successful research study and evaluation. The veterinary institution has initially begun using the CompuFlo Epidural instrument for maxillary nerve block procedures in horses with plans to expand into epidural procedures.

The CompuFlo Epidural instrument has been evaluated in multiple studies in veterinary medicine. A published study in June 2020, which focused on the maxillary nerve block in horses, concluded that use of the CompuFlo Epidural instrument would not only serve as a valuable teaching tool, but also increase the success rate of less experienced equine practitioners. The study further noted that the CompuFlo/DPS® technology provided beneficial guidance to the operator when inserting the needle to its intended target location, thereby increasing the overall success rate when compared to using solely anatomic surface landmarks for guidance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 86570 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Milestone Scientific Inc. stands at 10.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.47%.

The market cap for MLSS stock reached $53.40 million, with 69.01 million shares outstanding and 51.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 140.73K shares, MLSS reached a trading volume of 86570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLSS shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Milestone Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $3 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2018, representing the official price target for Milestone Scientific Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $4, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on MLSS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Milestone Scientific Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has MLSS stock performed recently?

Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.72. With this latest performance, MLSS shares dropped by -4.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.19 for Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0039, while it was recorded at 0.8076 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6252 for the last 200 days.

Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.60 and a Gross Margin at +60.54. Milestone Scientific Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.17.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.63.

Milestone Scientific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Insider trade positions for Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS]

There are presently around $4 million, or 7.50% of MLSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,143,392, which is approximately -0.417% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 526,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.44 million in MLSS stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.41 million in MLSS stock with ownership of nearly -0.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Milestone Scientific Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Milestone Scientific Inc. [AMEX:MLSS] by around 143,779 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 581,465 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 4,134,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,859,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLSS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,049 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 39,947 shares during the same period.