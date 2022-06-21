Market cap of Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] reaches 415.60M – now what?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] traded at a high on 06/17/22, posting a 5.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.32. The company report on June 9, 2022 that Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Mullen To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Mullen Automotive, Inc. f

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Mullen stock or options between June 15, 2020 and April 6, 2022 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information:www.faruqilaw.com/MULN.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 57295602 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mullen Automotive Inc. stands at 11.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.50%.

The market cap for MULN stock reached $415.60 million, with 51.39 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 107.41M shares, MULN reached a trading volume of 57295602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has MULN stock performed recently?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.79. With this latest performance, MULN shares gained by 25.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.93 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3645, while it was recorded at 1.1700 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6762 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]

There are presently around $10 million, or 2.30% of MULN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,082,717, which is approximately 475.91% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 917,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 million in MULN stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $1.06 million in MULN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:MULN] by around 6,664,527 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 242,266 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 673,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,580,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MULN stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,408,881 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 241,196 shares during the same period.