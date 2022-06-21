Market cap of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] reaches 48.85B – now what?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] traded at a low on 06/17/22, posting a -0.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.35. The company report on June 3, 2022 that Keurig Dr Pepper, VICI Properties and ON Semiconductor Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices:.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will replace Cerner Corp. (NASD: CERN) in the S&P 500 prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, June 8. S&P 500 constituent Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) is acquiring Cerner in a deal expected to be completed soon.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 143302440 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stands at 2.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.20%.

The market cap for KDP stock reached $48.85 billion, with 1.42 billion shares outstanding and 841.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.92M shares, KDP reached a trading volume of 143302440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $40.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $36 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $39, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on KDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 32.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has KDP stock performed recently?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.21. With this latest performance, KDP shares dropped by -0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.90 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.32, while it was recorded at 34.55 for the last single week of trading, and 36.35 for the last 200 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.61 and a Gross Margin at +50.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 7.06%.

Insider trade positions for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]

There are presently around $25,396 million, or 53.60% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 77,349,764, which is approximately 33.61% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; BDT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 68,289,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.35 billion in KDP stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.81 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly 1.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 336 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ:KDP] by around 59,971,546 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 39,828,768 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 639,517,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 739,318,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,991,283 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 5,266,168 shares during the same period.