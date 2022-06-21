Market Analysts see The Coca-Cola Company [KO] gaining to $69. Time to buy?

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE: KO] price surged by 0.61 percent to reach at $0.36. The company report on June 14, 2022 that The Coca-Cola Company Announces Plans to Delay Listing of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa as a Publicly Traded Company.

The Coca-Cola Company announced today that it is delaying plans to list Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) as a publicly traded company.

In April 2021, The Coca-Cola Company first disclosed its intention to sell a portion of its shareholding in CCBA via an initial public offering. The decision is in line with The Coca-Cola Company’s objective of focusing its resources on building consumer-loved brands and innovation.

A sum of 34673275 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.05M shares. The Coca-Cola Company shares reached a high of $60.125 and dropped to a low of $59.13 until finishing in the latest session at $59.43.

The one-year KO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.91. The average equity rating for KO stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Coca-Cola Company [KO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $69.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for The Coca-Cola Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $67 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for The Coca-Cola Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $68, while UBS kept a Buy rating on KO stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KO shares from 65 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Coca-Cola Company is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for KO in the course of the last twelve months was 88.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

KO Stock Performance Analysis:

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.22. With this latest performance, KO shares dropped by -2.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.59 for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.63, while it was recorded at 59.75 for the last single week of trading, and 59.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Coca-Cola Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Coca-Cola Company [KO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.62 and a Gross Margin at +59.95. The Coca-Cola Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.76.

The Coca-Cola Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

KO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Coca-Cola Company go to 6.58%.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $178,556 million, or 70.80% of KO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KO stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 400,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 351,220,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.87 billion in KO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.59 billion in KO stock with ownership of nearly -0.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Coca-Cola Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,251 institutional holders increased their position in The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE:KO] by around 131,689,712 shares. Additionally, 1,198 investors decreased positions by around 122,530,315 shares, while 432 investors held positions by with 2,750,263,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,004,483,749 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KO stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,133,288 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 8,034,747 shares during the same period.