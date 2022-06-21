Market Analysts see Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] gaining to $46.50. Time to buy?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE: PBR] price plunged by -3.89 percent to reach at -$0.47. The company report on April 14, 2022 that PETROBRAS ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS AND SETTLEMENT OF CASH TENDER OFFERS.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (“Petrobras”) (NYSE: PBR) today announced the final results and settlement of the previously announced cash tender offers by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Petrobras Global Finance B.V. (“PGF”), with respect to any and all of PGF’s outstanding notes of the series set forth in the table below (the “Notes” and such offers, the “Offers”).

The following tables set forth the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offers:.

A sum of 72458346 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 30.71M shares. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares reached a high of $12.13 and dropped to a low of $11.23 until finishing in the latest session at $11.61.

The one-year PBR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.07. The average equity rating for PBR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR shares is $15.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on PBR stock. On August 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PBR shares from 15.50 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.11. With this latest performance, PBR shares dropped by -20.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.71 for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.12, while it was recorded at 12.35 for the last single week of trading, and 12.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Fundamentals:

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,387 million, or 23.40% of PBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBR stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 194,236,315, which is approximately 3.495% of the company’s market cap and around 39.80% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 71,801,214 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $833.61 million in PBR stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $546.5 million in PBR stock with ownership of nearly 84.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

225 institutional holders increased their position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE:PBR] by around 149,062,184 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 121,275,670 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 538,158,296 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 808,496,150 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBR stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,725,594 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 22,028,197 shares during the same period.