Market Analysts see Onto Innovation Inc. [ONTO] gaining to $125. Time to buy?

Onto Innovation Inc. [NYSE: ONTO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.36% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.05%. The company report on June 9, 2022 that Onto Announces New EB40 All-Surface Inspection Module for Wafer Fabs and Advanced Packaging.

Eleven customers pre-ordered 75 Dragonfly G3 systems with new EB40 modules for high-speed, all-surface wafer inspection.

New EB40 tool expands the Company’s process control market for advanced logic and memory wafers.

Over the last 12 months, ONTO stock dropped by -1.88%. The one-year Onto Innovation Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.7. The average equity rating for ONTO stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.38 billion, with 49.44 million shares outstanding and 48.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 274.31K shares, ONTO stock reached a trading volume of 539838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Onto Innovation Inc. [ONTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONTO shares is $108.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Onto Innovation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Onto Innovation Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Onto Innovation Inc. is set at 3.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for ONTO in the course of the last twelve months was 21.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

ONTO Stock Performance Analysis:

Onto Innovation Inc. [ONTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.05. With this latest performance, ONTO shares dropped by -7.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.45 for Onto Innovation Inc. [ONTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.91, while it was recorded at 70.56 for the last single week of trading, and 82.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Onto Innovation Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Onto Innovation Inc. [ONTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.83 and a Gross Margin at +47.88. Onto Innovation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.13.

Onto Innovation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

ONTO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Onto Innovation Inc. go to 12.00%.

Onto Innovation Inc. [ONTO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,141 million, or 98.54% of ONTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONTO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,756,266, which is approximately -0.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,373,380 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $361.52 million in ONTO stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $122.5 million in ONTO stock with ownership of nearly -2.82% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Onto Innovation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Onto Innovation Inc. [NYSE:ONTO] by around 2,616,900 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 3,059,405 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 41,006,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,682,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONTO stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 802,763 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 868,885 shares during the same period.