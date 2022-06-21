Market Analysts see Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET] gaining to $28. Time to buy?

Adicet Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: ACET] surged by $0.89 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $12.28 during the day while it closed the day at $11.72. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Adicet Bio Reports Emerging Data from ADI-001 Phase 1 Trial at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ADI-001 demonstrated 75% CR and ORR rate across all dose levels with favorable safety and tolerability profile in patients with relapsed/refractory high grade aggressive Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL), as of May 31, 2022 data-cut date.

80% ORR and CR rate at dose levels 2 and 3 combined.

Adicet Bio Inc. stock has also loss -1.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACET stock has declined by -27.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.70% and lost -32.99% year-on date.

The market cap for ACET stock reached $433.17 million, with 39.82 million shares outstanding and 35.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 628.85K shares, ACET reached a trading volume of 677505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACET shares is $28.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACET stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Adicet Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Adicet Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ACET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adicet Bio Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50.

ACET stock trade performance evaluation

Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, ACET shares gained by 8.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.16 for Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.29, while it was recorded at 11.31 for the last single week of trading, and 12.37 for the last 200 days.

Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET] shares currently have an operating margin of -631.38. Adicet Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -637.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.16.

Adicet Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.10 and a Current Ratio set at 27.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adicet Bio Inc. go to 29.10%.

Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $396 million, or 84.80% of ACET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACET stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 7,447,141, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,120,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.57 million in ACET stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $35.04 million in ACET stock with ownership of nearly -1.133% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adicet Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Adicet Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:ACET] by around 4,570,639 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 1,864,167 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 27,386,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,821,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACET stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,681,045 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 485,147 shares during the same period.