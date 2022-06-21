Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK] moved down -0.90: Why It’s Important

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [NASDAQ: TUSK] loss -0.90% or -0.02 points to close at $2.19 with a heavy trading volume of 117872 shares. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Mammoth Announces Federal Emergency Management Agency First Appeal Response.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) (“Mammoth” or the “Company”) announced today the first appeal response from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (“FEMA”) related to Project Worksheet 251, commonly referred to as the first contract between Mammoth’s subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions LLC (“Cobra”) and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (“PREPA”). This appeal followed the May 26, 2021, determination memorandum issued by FEMA, which denied $47 million of the claimed costs under the first contract. FEMA approved the appeal in part and denied the appeal in part. FEMA found that staffing costs of $24.4 million are eligible for funding and that FEMA would amend Project Worksheet 251 to obligate this additional funding.

It opened the trading session at $2.18, the shares rose to $2.29 and dropped to $2.1029, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TUSK points out that the company has recorded 19.02% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -62.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 283.60K shares, TUSK reached to a volume of 117872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $10, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on TUSK stock. On June 07, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for TUSK shares from 25 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for TUSK stock

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.40. With this latest performance, TUSK shares gained by 9.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.85 for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.25, while it was recorded at 2.24 for the last single week of trading, and 2.31 for the last 200 days.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.07 and a Gross Margin at -20.89. Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.30.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.87.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK]

There are presently around $71 million, or 68.40% of TUSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TUSK stocks are: WEXFORD CAPITAL LP with ownership of 22,240,173, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VALUEWORKS LLC, holding 3,536,380 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.75 million in TUSK stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.99 million in TUSK stock with ownership of nearly 1436.406% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mammoth Energy Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [NASDAQ:TUSK] by around 2,551,001 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 460,174 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 29,302,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,313,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUSK stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 766,838 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 200,423 shares during the same period.