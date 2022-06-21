Intel Corporation [INTC] Revenue clocked in at $77.70 billion, down -28.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] loss -0.99% on the last trading session, reaching $36.97 price per share at the time. The company report on June 8, 2022 that Intel Names April Miller Boise Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer.

Miller Boise to oversee all aspects of Intel’s global legal, trade and government affairs.

Intel Corporation today announced that April Miller Boise has been appointed executive vice president and chief legal officer to lead Intel’s global legal, trade and government affairs team, starting July 6. Miller Boise succeeds Steven Rodgers, who retired this year after more than 20 years at Intel.

Intel Corporation represents 4.08 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $152.68 billion with the latest information. INTC stock price has been found in the range of $36.60 to $38.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 34.97M shares, INTC reached a trading volume of 70247020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intel Corporation [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $51.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for INTC shares from 58 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for INTC stock

Intel Corporation [INTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.64. With this latest performance, INTC shares dropped by -12.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.87 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.74, while it was recorded at 37.73 for the last single week of trading, and 49.02 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corporation [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.68 and a Gross Margin at +55.18. Intel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.36.

Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corporation go to 3.24%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Intel Corporation [INTC]

There are presently around $94,417 million, or 63.90% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 349,634,956, which is approximately 1.473% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 341,450,251 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.62 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.62 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly 1.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,542 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 143,619,194 shares. Additionally, 1,197 investors decreased positions by around 178,872,194 shares, while 271 investors held positions by with 2,231,385,508 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,553,876,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,033,773 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 14,630,925 shares during the same period.