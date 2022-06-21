InfuSystem Holdings Inc. [INFU] fell -48.56% so far this year. What now?

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. [AMEX: INFU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.23% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.41%. The company report on June 14, 2022 that InfuSystem and Ventis Pharma Announce National Sales and Marketing Agreement for Pain Management.

The Company will offer Ventis Pharma’s patented local anesthetic compound, Endura-KitTM for post-operative surgical and chronic pain management.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU) (“InfuSystem” or the “Company”), a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers, today announced a national sales and marketing agreement with Ventis Pharma, a world leader in advancing surgical and chronic pain management solutions. The partnership will focus on sales and marketing of Ventis Pharma’s patented Endura-Kit™ brand of Enduracaine™, a local anesthetic compound. Endura-Kit™ consists of three non-opioid drugs – tetracaine, lidocaine and epinephrine.

Over the last 12 months, INFU stock dropped by -53.70%. The one-year InfuSystem Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.58. The average equity rating for INFU stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $180.28 million, with 20.61 million shares outstanding and 19.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 132.99K shares, INFU stock reached a trading volume of 187790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on InfuSystem Holdings Inc. [INFU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFU shares is $21.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFU stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Sidoti raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2020, representing the official price target for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on INFU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFU in the course of the last twelve months was 9.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

INFU Stock Performance Analysis:

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. [INFU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.41. With this latest performance, INFU shares gained by 3.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.44 for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. [INFU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.63, while it was recorded at 8.91 for the last single week of trading, and 12.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into InfuSystem Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and InfuSystem Holdings Inc. [INFU] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.95 and a Gross Margin at +53.75. InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

INFU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. [INFU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $107 million, or 70.90% of INFU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFU stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 2,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 981,840 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.6 million in INFU stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $7.53 million in INFU stock with ownership of nearly 18.641% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. [AMEX:INFU] by around 1,357,007 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 1,717,146 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 9,191,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,265,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFU stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 356,675 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,465,444 shares during the same period.