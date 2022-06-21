Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] Revenue clocked in at $17.36 million, down -74.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPP] traded at a high on 06/17/22, posting a 0.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.55. The company report on June 16, 2022 that Imperial Petroleum Inc. Declares Dividend on Series a Preferred Shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: IMPP), a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil seaborne transportation services, today announced a dividend of approximately $0.546875 per share on its 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Shares”), payable on June 30, 2022 to holders of record as of June 27, 2022. The dividend payment relates to the period from the last dividend payment date for the Series A Preferred Shares on March 30, 2022 through June 29, 2022.

There are 795,878 Series A Preferred Shares outstanding as of the date hereof. The Series A Preferred Shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “IMPPP”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 40999058 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Imperial Petroleum Inc. stands at 24.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.03%.

The market cap for IMPP stock reached $77.80 million, with 142.84 million shares outstanding and 141.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 50.85M shares, IMPP reached a trading volume of 40999058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Imperial Petroleum Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

How has IMPP stock performed recently?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.10. With this latest performance, IMPP shares gained by 17.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.60% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.83 for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8023, while it was recorded at 0.6090 for the last single week of trading.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Insider trade positions for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.40% of IMPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMPP stocks are: MSD PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 439,581, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.48% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 382,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in IMPP stocks shares; and IONIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.19 million in IMPP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ:IMPP] by around 1,321,442 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,727,928 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,242,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,806,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMPP stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,318,788 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,727,300 shares during the same period.