Houlihan Lokey Inc. [HLI] stock Downgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $76

Houlihan Lokey Inc. [NYSE: HLI] loss -0.60% or -0.46 points to close at $76.53 with a heavy trading volume of 385493 shares. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Houlihan Lokey Expands Global Industrials Group With Experienced Senior Hire.

Samrat Karnik Joins the Firm as a Managing Director in New York.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Samrat Karnik has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the Industrials Group, bolstering the firm’s coverage in industrial technologies with a subsector focus on automation and water solutions. He is based in Houlihan Lokey’s New York office.

It opened the trading session at $78.24, the shares rose to $78.36 and dropped to $76.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HLI points out that the company has recorded -24.98% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 397.59K shares, HLI reached to a volume of 385493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLI shares is $94.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Houlihan Lokey Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $116 to $126. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Houlihan Lokey Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $120 to $116, while UBS kept a Buy rating on HLI stock. On October 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HLI shares from 86 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Houlihan Lokey Inc. is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLI in the course of the last twelve months was 8.36.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. [HLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.60. With this latest performance, HLI shares dropped by -10.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.05 for Houlihan Lokey Inc. [HLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.85, while it was recorded at 78.22 for the last single week of trading, and 97.93 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Houlihan Lokey Inc. go to 8.70%.

There are presently around $3,844 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,042,914, which is approximately -1.753% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,707,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $283.7 million in HLI stocks shares; and EARNEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $269.36 million in HLI stock with ownership of nearly -1.514% of the company’s market capitalization.

181 institutional holders increased their position in Houlihan Lokey Inc. [NYSE:HLI] by around 2,869,270 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 2,934,032 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 44,419,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,222,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLI stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 704,643 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 413,433 shares during the same period.