Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] is -80.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GREE] closed the trading session at $3.09 on 06/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.09, while the highest price level was $3.33. The company report on June 8, 2022 that Greenidge Generation Provides May 2022 Operational Update.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -80.75 percent and weekly performance of -16.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -81.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -40.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -62.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 767.16K shares, GREE reached to a volume of 431833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GREE shares is $15.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GREE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for GREE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31.

GREE stock trade performance evaluation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.49. With this latest performance, GREE shares dropped by -40.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.22% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GREE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.57 for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.65, while it was recorded at 3.10 for the last single week of trading, and 14.43 for the last 200 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8 million, or 19.50% of GREE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GREE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 443,008, which is approximately 3.639% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 242,776 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.75 million in GREE stocks shares; and KNOTT DAVID M, currently with $0.69 million in GREE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GREE] by around 963,365 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 936,556 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 748,213 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,648,134 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GREE stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 555,216 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 825,429 shares during the same period.