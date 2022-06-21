Gevo Inc. [GEVO] moved down -3.49: Why It’s Important

Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ: GEVO] price plunged by -3.49 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Gevo’s Northwest Iowa RNG Project Hits Major Milestone; Begins Injecting Dairy RNG into Natural Gas Pipeline.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced that its renewable natural gas (“RNG”) project in Northwest Iowa (the “RNG Project”) has been producing biogas and is now upgrading and injecting RNG into the natural gas pipeline. The RNG Project generates renewable natural gas captured from dairy cow manure. The manure for the RNG Project is supplied by three dairy farms located in Northwest Iowa totaling over 20,000 milking cows. When at full operational capacity, the RNG Project is expected to generate approximately 355,000 MMBtu of RNG per year, which will be transported and sold in California. BP Canada Energy Marketing Corp. and BP Products North America Inc. (collectively, “bp”) will market the RNG in California on behalf of Gevo, and Gevo expects that the RNG Project will generate between $16 and $22 million of Project EBITDA1 per year beginning by 2023 depending on a variety of assumptions, including the value of credits under the federal Renewable Fuel Standard Program (“RFS”) and the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (“LCFS”) in California. Gevo expects to be able to get approval for Renewable Identification Numbers (“RINs”) through RFS and carbon credits from LCFS later this year or next year.

“The success that Gevo is achieving in Northwest Iowa right now is the result of the team of dedicated people who are working to change the world by converting waste into useful energy, animal bedding, and soil fertilizer,” says Dr. Chris Ryan, President and Chief Operating Officer of Gevo, Inc. “These talented people have been tasked with an important, complex job, and work every day to identify issues, formulate solutions, and execute their plan to achieve our goals. As this renewable energy supply becomes reliable, the entire circular economy model can grow and prosper. Supplying value added animal feed to dairies and to other animal feed operations, capturing the manure, then converting the manure to make RNG for use in the production of transportation fuels, more animal feed, and later, jet fuel when our Net-Zero 1 plant operates. This is an example of the circular economy in action.”.

A sum of 58891933 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.12M shares. Gevo Inc. shares reached a high of $2.66 and dropped to a low of $2.40 until finishing in the latest session at $2.49.

The one-year GEVO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.4. The average equity rating for GEVO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gevo Inc. [GEVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEVO shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEVO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gevo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Gevo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 578.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

GEVO Stock Performance Analysis:

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.70. With this latest performance, GEVO shares dropped by -33.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.32 for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.74, while it was recorded at 2.61 for the last single week of trading, and 4.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gevo Inc. Fundamentals:

Gevo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.50 and a Current Ratio set at 18.70.

GEVO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc. go to 25.00%.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $195 million, or 42.90% of GEVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 23,830,761, which is approximately 27.691% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,032,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.94 million in GEVO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $26.66 million in GEVO stock with ownership of nearly 1.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

53 institutional holders increased their position in Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ:GEVO] by around 9,731,963 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 10,490,533 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 58,172,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,395,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEVO stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,746,190 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 5,101,132 shares during the same period.