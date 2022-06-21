Ford Motor Company [F] Is Currently -0.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] price plunged by -0.18 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on June 17, 2022 that Ford Credit Announces Expiration of Its Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities Maturing in 2022 and 2023; Increases Maximum Purchase Amount.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC (“Ford Credit”) announced today the expiration of its separate cash tender oﬀers (each, a “Tender Offer” and collectively, the “Tender Offers”) to purchase for cash any and all of the nine series of outstanding notes described below (each, a “series of Notes” and collectively, the “Notes”), and that it has amended the Offer to Purchase (as defined below) by increasing the Maximum Purchase Consideration from $2.5 billion to $3.0 billion. Each Tender Offer described herein was made on the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated June 13, 2022 (each as amended as described herein, an “Offer to Purchase”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

Each Offer to Purchase expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The “Settlement Date” will be June 21, 2022, the first business day after the Expiration Date, or in the case of any Notes validly tendered using the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures and accepted for purchase, the “Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date” will be June 24, 2022, the second business day after the Guaranteed Delivery Date.

A sum of 79051268 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 63.91M shares. Ford Motor Company shares reached a high of $11.44 and dropped to a low of $10.90 until finishing in the latest session at $11.23.

The one-year F stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.09. The average equity rating for F stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $17.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $24 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on F stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 14.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

F Stock Performance Analysis:

Ford Motor Company [F] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.92. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -12.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.36 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.83, while it was recorded at 11.75 for the last single week of trading, and 16.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ford Motor Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.69 and a Gross Margin at +18.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84.

Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

F Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 74.15%.

Ford Motor Company [F] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,276 million, or 53.90% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 325,338,615, which is approximately 8.943% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 272,690,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.06 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.97 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly 4.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 959 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 137,741,958 shares. Additionally, 677 investors decreased positions by around 175,016,730 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 1,759,930,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,072,689,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 193 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,677,192 shares, while 165 institutional investors sold positions of 26,787,579 shares during the same period.