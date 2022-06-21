For Tellurian Inc. [TELL], Analyst sees a rise to $8. What next?

Tellurian Inc. [AMEX: TELL] loss -7.59% on the last trading session, reaching $3.53 price per share at the time. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Tellurian Announces Signing Definitive Agreements for $500 million Offering of Senior Secured Convertible Notes.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NYSE American: TELL) announced today that it has executed definitive agreements to sell $500 million principal amount of senior secured convertible notes, subject to customary closing conditions. The notes will bear interest at 6.0% per annum, expiring May 1, 2025, and will be convertible into shares of Tellurian common stock at an initial conversion price of $5.724, subject to customary adjustments.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of, the notes in any state or jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation, or sale of the notes would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification thereof under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Tellurian Inc. represents 491.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.17 billion with the latest information. TELL stock price has been found in the range of $3.45 to $3.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.50M shares, TELL reached a trading volume of 49132941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tellurian Inc. [TELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $6.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $7, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on TELL stock. On June 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TELL shares from 2 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

Trading performance analysis for TELL stock

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.11. With this latest performance, TELL shares dropped by -23.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.13 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.74, while it was recorded at 3.67 for the last single week of trading, and 3.83 for the last 200 days.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tellurian Inc. [TELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -158.17 and a Gross Margin at +32.77. Tellurian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.08.

Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tellurian Inc. [TELL]

There are presently around $707 million, or 36.10% of TELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 28,774,871, which is approximately 1.362% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,830,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.18 million in TELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $82.37 million in TELL stock with ownership of nearly 7.323% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tellurian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Tellurian Inc. [AMEX:TELL] by around 53,056,404 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 27,874,857 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 119,356,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,287,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TELL stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,248,614 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 9,276,725 shares during the same period.