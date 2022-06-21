For Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA], Analyst sees a rise to $147. What next?

Papa John’s International Inc. [NASDAQ: PZZA] slipped around -0.56 points on Friday, while shares priced at $80.73 at the close of the session, down -0.69%. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Papa John’s International Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) (“Papa Johns®”) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 27, 2022.

First quarter 2022 highlights compared to first quarter of 2021.

Papa John’s International Inc. stock is now -39.51% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PZZA Stock saw the intraday high of $83.23 and lowest of $80.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 140.68, which means current price is +8.42% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 523.69K shares, PZZA reached a trading volume of 482399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PZZA shares is $119.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PZZA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Papa John’s International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Papa John’s International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $136, while Northcoast analysts kept a Neutral rating on PZZA stock. On November 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PZZA shares from 127 to 136.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Papa John’s International Inc. is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for PZZA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39.

How has PZZA stock performed recently?

Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.29. With this latest performance, PZZA shares gained by 5.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PZZA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.63 for Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.83, while it was recorded at 82.39 for the last single week of trading, and 113.15 for the last 200 days.

Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.13 and a Gross Margin at +18.40. Papa John’s International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.80.

Papa John’s International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PZZA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Papa John’s International Inc. go to 9.58%.

Insider trade positions for Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]

There are presently around $2,896 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PZZA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,952,157, which is approximately -2.218% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 3,722,660 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $300.53 million in PZZA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $262.88 million in PZZA stock with ownership of nearly -4.668% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Papa John’s International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Papa John’s International Inc. [NASDAQ:PZZA] by around 3,563,324 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 3,061,104 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 29,252,860 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,877,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PZZA stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 376,786 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 715,914 shares during the same period.