For e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF], Analyst sees a rise to $42. What next?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [NYSE: ELF] gained 0.51% on the last trading session, reaching $25.63 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2022 that e.l.f. Beauty Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

– Delivered 23% Net Sales Growth in Fiscal 2022 –.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. represents 51.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.33 billion with the latest information. ELF stock price has been found in the range of $25.43 to $26.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 475.67K shares, ELF reached a trading volume of 604728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELF shares is $33.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $35, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on ELF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELF in the course of the last twelve months was 90.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for ELF stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.65. With this latest performance, ELF shares gained by 18.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.18 for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.54, while it was recorded at 25.56 for the last single week of trading, and 28.00 for the last 200 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.60 and a Gross Margin at +58.61. e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.43.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. go to 7.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]

There are presently around $1,233 million, or 99.40% of ELF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,287,057, which is approximately 0.937% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,488,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $140.68 million in ELF stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $75.24 million in ELF stock with ownership of nearly -4.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [NYSE:ELF] by around 4,395,437 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 3,686,826 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 40,011,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,094,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELF stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 795,101 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,459,442 shares during the same period.