For AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC], Analyst sees a rise to $7.50. What next?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] traded at a high on 06/17/22, posting a 6.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.53. The company report on June 13, 2022 that AMC Theatres’® Admissions Revenues for the Weekend of June 9-12 Beats 2019’s Same Weekend as Moviegoers Flock to Jurassic World Dominion and Top Gun: Maverick.

As this summer’s blockbuster movies continue to open, AMC’s global admissions revenue this past weekend was more than 15 percent ahead of the same weekend in 2019.

More than 4.9 million guests watched a movie at an AMC location this weekend, Thursday-Sunday.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 32871626 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stands at 9.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.37%.

The market cap for AMC stock reached $6.09 billion, with 486.30 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 52.01M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 32871626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $9.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On April 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMC shares from 7 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93.

How has AMC stock performed recently?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -1.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.54 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.19, while it was recorded at 12.10 for the last single week of trading, and 25.37 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.76 and a Gross Margin at +8.52. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.20.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

There are presently around $2,235 million, or 35.20% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,381,679, which is approximately 0.629% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,321,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $542.81 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $167.82 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 0.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 15,957,153 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 13,298,819 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 149,122,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,378,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,730,233 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,810,707 shares during the same period.