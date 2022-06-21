eBay Inc. [EBAY] Stock trading around $42.21 per share: What’s Next?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] surged by $1.13 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $42.57 during the day while it closed the day at $42.21. The company report on June 20, 2022 that eBay to Close GittiGidiyor Operations.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) today announced it will be taking steps to close its marketplace business in Turkey, GittiGidiyor. eBay acquired the majority stake in GittiGidiyor in 2011 and has operated the business as an independent platform. eBay regularly reviews its business operations globally and made this difficult but strategic decision based on the ongoing competitive dynamics in the market.

eBay will work closely with GittiGidiyor buyers and sellers to assist in the migration off the platform, and will share more detailed information with them directly later today. As of today, sellers will no longer be able to list new items and as of July 18, buyers will no longer be able to make new purchases. Buyers and sellers will be able to access their My Account page until September 5, 2022.

eBay Inc. stock has also loss -4.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EBAY stock has declined by -24.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.09% and lost -36.53% year-on date.

The market cap for EBAY stock reached $23.00 billion, with 587.00 million shares outstanding and 531.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.91M shares, EBAY reached a trading volume of 21172692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $58.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2022, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on EBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 17.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

EBAY stock trade performance evaluation

eBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.67. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -6.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.59 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.04, while it was recorded at 42.46 for the last single week of trading, and 61.60 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.85 and a Gross Margin at +74.66. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10.

eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for eBay Inc. [EBAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 9.73%.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,356 million, or 92.30% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46,538,155, which is approximately 2.066% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,160,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.17 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -4.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 441 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 45,172,736 shares. Additionally, 548 investors decreased positions by around 62,954,750 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 397,819,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 505,946,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,057,546 shares, while 159 institutional investors sold positions of 15,266,471 shares during the same period.