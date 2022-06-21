Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] stock Upgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $53

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] traded at a high on 06/17/22, posting a 2.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $30.26. The company report on June 16, 2022 that Vueling joins forces with BitPay and UATP to accept cryptocurrencies as an alternative method of payment.

The airline signs an agreement with the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services.

Vueling, an airline part of IAG, and BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, have reached an agreement allowing the airline’s customers to make payments through this digital means of exchange.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 28138005 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Delta Air Lines Inc. stands at 5.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.76%.

The market cap for DAL stock reached $18.96 billion, with 637.00 million shares outstanding and 635.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.62M shares, DAL reached a trading volume of 28138005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $54.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $42 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on DAL stock. On January 25, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DAL shares from 48 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has DAL stock performed recently?

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.84. With this latest performance, DAL shares dropped by -23.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.51 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.36, while it was recorded at 31.08 for the last single week of trading, and 39.61 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.85 and a Gross Margin at -0.96. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.37.

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines Inc. go to 13.31%.

Insider trade positions for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

There are presently around $12,625 million, or 66.40% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,234,306, which is approximately 1.893% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,857,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in DAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $668.14 million in DAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delta Air Lines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 487 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 43,831,355 shares. Additionally, 405 investors decreased positions by around 31,813,186 shares, while 200 investors held positions by with 341,588,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 417,232,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,035,310 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 6,355,115 shares during the same period.