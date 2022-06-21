Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] Is Currently -7.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE: CTRA] closed the trading session at $26.54 on 06/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.4239, while the highest price level was $28.55. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Coterra Energy Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results, Announces Quarterly Dividend and Provides Update on Share Repurchase Program.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) (“Coterra” or the “Company”) today reported first-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. On October 1, 2021, Coterra announced that the merger involving the Company, which was formerly named Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (“Cabot”), and Cimarex Energy Co. (“Cimarex”), was completed (the “Merger”). Referenced results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 reflect only legacy Cabot. Referenced results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 reflect the combined Company.

Thomas E. Jorden, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “The combination of solid execution in our program and robust commodity prices resulted in an outstanding quarter for the company. We are pleased to deliver another meaningful dividend to our owners in addition to executing on the first phase of our share repurchase program. With strong cash flow generation, superb asset performance, and balanced commodity exposure, Coterra is fulfilling the promise that led to our formation.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 44.16 percent and weekly performance of -22.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.47M shares, CTRA reached to a volume of 43967528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $39.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $25 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Coterra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on CTRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 36.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CTRA stock trade performance evaluation

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.65. With this latest performance, CTRA shares dropped by -13.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.96 for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.20, while it was recorded at 29.90 for the last single week of trading, and 24.20 for the last 200 days.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.58 and a Gross Margin at +56.05. Coterra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.32.

Coterra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc. go to 9.30%.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,998 million, or 95.40% of CTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,678,691, which is approximately -5.83% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 84,115,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 billion in CTRA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.77 billion in CTRA stock with ownership of nearly -1.514% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coterra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 412 institutional holders increased their position in Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE:CTRA] by around 52,402,620 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 62,277,018 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 638,813,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 753,493,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRA stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,337,627 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 9,570,309 shares during the same period.