Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. [CMRA] is -56.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CMRA] price surged by 26.86 percent to reach at $0.94. The company report on June 16, 2022 that Comera Life Sciences Appoints Michael Campbell as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMRA), a life sciences company developing a new generation of bio-innovative biologic medicines to improve patient access, safety, and convenience, today announced the appointment of Michael Campbell as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He had served as interim Chief Financial Officer since April 13, 2022 and will continue to oversee Comera’s finance operations, including accounting and reporting, corporate tax, treasury and investor relations.

“We are excited that Michael will continue as our Chief Financial Officer after serving in an interim capacity since April. He brings extensive expertise and leadership in business finance across the medical device and medical diagnostics industries and will be a strong addition to our leadership team as we embark on our new chapter as a public company,” said Jeff Hackman, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Comera. “This is an exciting time for Comera with a number of partnerships underway, and we are well-positioned to help maximize the true potential of life-changing biologics by transforming them from intravenous to subcutaneous forms that patients can administer themselves.”.

A sum of 22320840 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.41M shares. Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $4.93 and dropped to a low of $3.22 until finishing in the latest session at $4.44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 204.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. [CMRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 236.36. With this latest performance, CMRA shares dropped by -60.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.40. The present Moving Average recorded at 3.10 for the last single week of trading.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.34.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

There are presently around $52 million, or 66.00% of CMRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMRA stocks are: ATW SPAC MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 990,957, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 18.60% of the total institutional ownership; BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 990,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.4 million in CMRA stocks shares; and KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $4.09 million in CMRA stock with ownership of nearly -4.827% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CMRA] by around 2,175,291 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 1,347,858 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 8,153,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,676,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMRA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,023,686 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 944,303 shares during the same period.