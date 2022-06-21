Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] Is Currently 0.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] closed the trading session at $43.39 on 06/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.24, while the highest price level was $44.0001. The company report on June 16, 2022 that Reflections During Pride Month: How Cisco Employees Are Creating a More Inclusive Future.

By Stacey Faucett.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.53 percent and weekly performance of -0.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.06M shares, CSCO reached to a volume of 59066796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $54.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Cisco Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $59 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $57 to $43, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on CSCO stock. On May 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CSCO shares from 60 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 24.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

CSCO stock trade performance evaluation

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23. With this latest performance, CSCO shares dropped by -10.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.48 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.00, while it was recorded at 43.33 for the last single week of trading, and 54.64 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 6.47%.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $131,557 million, or 75.30% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 368,876,953, which is approximately 8.911% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 351,582,807 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.26 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.25 billion in CSCO stock with ownership of nearly 2.158% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,536 institutional holders increased their position in Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSCO] by around 146,209,341 shares. Additionally, 1,313 investors decreased positions by around 179,033,748 shares, while 292 investors held positions by with 2,706,726,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,031,970,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCO stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,034,282 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 20,872,002 shares during the same period.