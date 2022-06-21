B2Gold Corp. [BTG] Revenue clocked in at $1.76 billion, down -7.38% YTD: What’s Next?

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] loss -2.15% or -0.08 points to close at $3.64 with a heavy trading volume of 17400075 shares. The company report on June 17, 2022 that 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders of B2Gold: How to Attend/Participate/Vote and Webcast/Dial-in/Playback Details.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) will host its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 2pm PDT/5pm EDT.

The Annual General and Special Meeting will be held at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, Pacific Ballroom, 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6C 2W6, and in a virtual format conducted via live audio webcast online. The Meeting will be available to registered and non-registered shareholders and guests, and accessible via live webcast by clicking here: https://web.lumiagm.com/484692983.

It opened the trading session at $3.73, the shares rose to $3.73 and dropped to $3.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BTG points out that the company has recorded -4.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.61M shares, BTG reached to a volume of 17400075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about B2Gold Corp. [BTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $5.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for BTG stock

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.08. With this latest performance, BTG shares dropped by -7.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.54 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.24, while it was recorded at 3.74 for the last single week of trading, and 4.05 for the last 200 days.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.31 and a Gross Margin at +43.61. B2Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.99.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at B2Gold Corp. [BTG]

There are presently around $2,044 million, or 67.21% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 112,291,382, which is approximately 2.261% of the company’s market cap and around 1.12% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 88,047,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $320.49 million in BTG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $127.8 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly 5.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B2Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 45,651,415 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 51,109,970 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 464,724,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 561,485,927 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,293,062 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 15,980,412 shares during the same period.