Ambev S.A. [ABEV] fell -11.07% so far this year. What now?

Ambev S.A. [NYSE: ABEV] jumped around 0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.49 at the close of the session, up 1.63%. The company report on March 18, 2022 that Ambev’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F Available on Our Website.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ambev S.A. [B3: ABEV3; NYSE: ABEV] announces that the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission – SEC (www.sec.gov) on March 18, 2022 and is available on the Company’s website (ri.ambev.com.br) and also on the Company’s page on SEC’s database (www.sec.gov/edgar/). ADR holders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements contained in the Form 20-F free of charge, upon request.

To access the full document, please access the following link: click here.

Ambev S.A. stock is now -11.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABEV Stock saw the intraday high of $2.52 and lowest of $2.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.76, which means current price is +2.89% above from all time high which was touched on 04/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 28.15M shares, ABEV reached a trading volume of 33598836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ambev S.A. [ABEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABEV shares is $3.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ambev S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $4 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Ambev S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.60, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on ABEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambev S.A. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABEV in the course of the last twelve months was 59.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has ABEV stock performed recently?

Ambev S.A. [ABEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.74. With this latest performance, ABEV shares dropped by -11.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.24 for Ambev S.A. [ABEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.87, while it was recorded at 2.51 for the last single week of trading, and 2.86 for the last 200 days.

Ambev S.A. [ABEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambev S.A. [ABEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.64 and a Gross Margin at +48.21. Ambev S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.33.

Ambev S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Ambev S.A. [ABEV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambev S.A. go to 8.90%.

Insider trade positions for Ambev S.A. [ABEV]

Positions in Ambev S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Ambev S.A. [NYSE:ABEV] by around 115,150,719 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 138,220,550 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 1,060,815,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,314,187,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEV stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,052,625 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 44,493,315 shares during the same period.