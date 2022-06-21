AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] Stock trading around $10.41 per share: What’s Next?

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] jumped around 0.38 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.41 at the close of the session, up 3.79%. The company report on June 9, 2022 that AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Second Quarter Dividends on Preferred Stock.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends for the second quarter 2022 on its 7.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred Stock”) underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCN), 6.875% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series D Preferred Stock”) underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCM), 6.50% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series E Preferred Stock”) underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCO) and 6.125% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series F Preferred Stock”) underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCP).

AGNC Investment Corp. stock is now -30.78% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGNC Stock saw the intraday high of $10.48 and lowest of $10.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.52, which means current price is +4.20% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.51M shares, AGNC reached a trading volume of 21989748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $12.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $13.50 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14.50 to $11.50, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on AGNC stock. On February 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AGNC shares from 17 to 13.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.35.

How has AGNC stock performed recently?

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.89. With this latest performance, AGNC shares dropped by -12.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.22 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.88, while it was recorded at 10.58 for the last single week of trading, and 14.24 for the last 200 days.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.13 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -1.81%.

Insider trade positions for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]

There are presently around $2,598 million, or 48.80% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,592,760, which is approximately 0.372% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,546,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $411.68 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $162.51 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly -2.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGNC Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 243 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 24,601,662 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 25,386,804 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 199,550,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,538,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,216,514 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 5,148,265 shares during the same period.