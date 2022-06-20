Wingstop Inc. [WING] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $160

Wingstop Inc. [NASDAQ: WING] price surged by 6.58 percent to reach at $4.73. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Wingstop Signs Agreement for Development Rights for South Korea.

Wingstop (Nasdaq: WING) – the rapidly-growing and technology-forward fast casual wing restaurant – today announced an agreement for the development rights for South Korea, contributing to its robust international expansion pipeline. The agreement outlines an initial commitment of 60 restaurants over a ten-year period, with the potential for 200-250 total restaurants in the country, the first expected to open in early 2023.

Korea is a key growth market outlined in Wingstop’s strategic roadmap to becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand. This expansion follows the brand’s proven strategy that has been formative and successful in other international markets. Wingstop’s industry-leading digital business will reach the masses through use of its sophisticated tech stack – for both in-restaurant and off-premise occasions – playing to Korea’s highly-digitized economy and widespread adoption of food delivery.

A sum of 700218 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 689.36K shares. Wingstop Inc. shares reached a high of $77.19 and dropped to a low of $72.55 until finishing in the latest session at $76.60.

The one-year WING stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.7. The average equity rating for WING stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wingstop Inc. [WING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WING shares is $115.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WING stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Wingstop Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $195 to $102. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Wingstop Inc. stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for WING shares from 167 to 184.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wingstop Inc. is set at 4.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for WING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for WING in the course of the last twelve months was 613.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

WING Stock Performance Analysis:

Wingstop Inc. [WING] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, WING shares gained by 5.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.73 for Wingstop Inc. [WING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.53, while it was recorded at 73.89 for the last single week of trading, and 139.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wingstop Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wingstop Inc. [WING] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.87 and a Gross Margin at +76.86. Wingstop Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.10.

Wingstop Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

WING Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wingstop Inc. go to 20.40%.

Wingstop Inc. [WING] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,510 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WING stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,586,391, which is approximately 1.451% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 3,332,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $255.24 million in WING stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $215.67 million in WING stock with ownership of nearly -0.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wingstop Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Wingstop Inc. [NASDAQ:WING] by around 3,061,867 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 2,505,019 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 27,202,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,769,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WING stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 525,583 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 217,520 shares during the same period.