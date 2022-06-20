why Viant Technology Inc. [DSP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.70

Viant Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: DSP] traded at a high on 06/17/22, posting a 2.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.82. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Viant and Adelaide Launch Industry-First Solution Allowing Brands to Harness the Value of Attention Metrics Programatically.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) and Adelaide today announced the launch of a first-to-market solution that enables advertisers to automate the application of Adelaide’s attention-based media quality metric through programmatic advertising.

The integration between Viant, a leading people-based advertising software company, and Adelaide, the leader in attention-based media quality measurement equips the global media market with the first-ever attention-based pre-bid segments.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 220471 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Viant Technology Inc. stands at 8.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.20%.

The market cap for DSP stock reached $346.12 million, with 61.15 million shares outstanding and 13.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 196.37K shares, DSP reached a trading volume of 220471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Viant Technology Inc. [DSP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSP shares is $11.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Viant Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Viant Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on DSP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viant Technology Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for DSP in the course of the last twelve months was 13.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

How has DSP stock performed recently?

Viant Technology Inc. [DSP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.52. With this latest performance, DSP shares gained by 3.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.80 for Viant Technology Inc. [DSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.96, while it was recorded at 5.80 for the last single week of trading, and 8.86 for the last 200 days.

Viant Technology Inc. [DSP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Viant Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Insider trade positions for Viant Technology Inc. [DSP]

There are presently around $55 million, or 66.70% of DSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSP stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 2,061,673, which is approximately 15.051% of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 1,122,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.53 million in DSP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.14 million in DSP stock with ownership of nearly -25.129% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viant Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Viant Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:DSP] by around 2,643,021 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 2,211,750 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 4,628,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,483,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSP stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,541,533 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,085,518 shares during the same period.