why Unitil Corporation [UTL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $55.67

Unitil Corporation [NYSE: UTL] price plunged by -0.76 percent to reach at -$0.4. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Unitil Reports First Quarter Earnings.

Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) (unitil.com) today announced Net Income of $21.5 million, or $1.35 in Earnings Per Share (EPS), for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $2.6 million in Net Income, or $0.09 in EPS, compared to the same period in 2021.The Company’s Electric and Gas GAAP Gross Margins were $17.9 million and $43.5 million, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022.

“We are pleased with our strong first quarter financial results, which reflect the strength in our core utility businesses and our focus on executing our strategic plan,” said Thomas P. Meissner, Jr., Unitil’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited by the opportunities that robust economic development within our service territories and the transition to lower carbon fuels provide for the Company’s long-term success.”.

A sum of 101573 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 75.05K shares. Unitil Corporation shares reached a high of $53.62 and dropped to a low of $51.82 until finishing in the latest session at $52.29.

The one-year UTL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.07. The average equity rating for UTL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Unitil Corporation [UTL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UTL shares is $55.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UTL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Unitil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Unitil Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unitil Corporation is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for UTL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

UTL Stock Performance Analysis:

Unitil Corporation [UTL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.07. With this latest performance, UTL shares dropped by -7.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.87 for Unitil Corporation [UTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.85, while it was recorded at 52.42 for the last single week of trading, and 48.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Unitil Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unitil Corporation [UTL] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.44 and a Gross Margin at +21.61. Unitil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.33.

Unitil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

UTL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UTL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unitil Corporation go to 4.20%.

Unitil Corporation [UTL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $618 million, or 75.60% of UTL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UTL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,775,847, which is approximately 0.151% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,126,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.93 million in UTL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $31.49 million in UTL stock with ownership of nearly 4.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unitil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Unitil Corporation [NYSE:UTL] by around 839,251 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 597,593 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 10,381,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,818,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UTL stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 369,234 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 66,817 shares during the same period.