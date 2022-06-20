why Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [LBAI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.57

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: LBAI] surged by $0.3 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $15.08 during the day while it closed the day at $15.00. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Lakeland Bancorp Announces First Quarter Results and Increases Dividend.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $15.9 million and earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $0.25 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to net income of $23.2 million and EPS of $0.45 for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

For the first quarter of 2022, annualized return on average assets was 0.64%, annualized return on average common equity was 5.89% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 7.88%.

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. stock has also gained 1.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LBAI stock has declined by -15.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.18% and lost -21.01% year-on date.

The market cap for LBAI stock reached $952.35 million, with 63.96 million shares outstanding and 61.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 178.68K shares, LBAI reached a trading volume of 542954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [LBAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBAI shares is $20.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $13, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on LBAI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBAI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.69.

LBAI stock trade performance evaluation

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [LBAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.21. With this latest performance, LBAI shares dropped by -0.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.65 for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [LBAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.34, while it was recorded at 14.85 for the last single week of trading, and 17.46 for the last 200 days.

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [LBAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [LBAI] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.52. Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [LBAI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBAI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. go to 9.00%.

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [LBAI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $562 million, or 58.90% of LBAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBAI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,162,942, which is approximately 12.059% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,600,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.01 million in LBAI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $52.3 million in LBAI stock with ownership of nearly 0.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:LBAI] by around 3,247,171 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 3,480,759 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 30,730,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,458,670 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBAI stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 439,658 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,349,496 shares during the same period.