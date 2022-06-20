why Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. [CPSS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.00

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. [NASDAQ: CPSS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.56% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.54%. The company report on April 20, 2022 that CPS Announces $395.6 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of its second term securitization in 2022. The transaction is CPS’s 43rd senior subordinate securitization since the beginning of 2011 and the 26th consecutive securitization to receive a triple “A” rating from at least two rating agencies on the senior class of notes.

In the transaction, qualified institutional buyers purchased $395.6 million of asset-backed notes secured by $430.0 million in automobile receivables originated by CPS. The sold notes, issued by CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2022-B, consist of five classes. Ratings of the notes were provided by Moody’s and DBRS Morningstar, and were based on the structure of the transaction, the historical performance of similar receivables and CPS’s experience as a servicer.

Over the last 12 months, CPSS stock rose by 137.07%. The one-year Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -37.5. The average equity rating for CPSS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $221.65 million, with 21.22 million shares outstanding and 10.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 146.23K shares, CPSS stock reached a trading volume of 140280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. [CPSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPSS shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPSS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2016. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2016, representing the official price target for Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Neutral rating on CPSS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPSS in the course of the last twelve months was 1.11.

CPSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. [CPSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, CPSS shares dropped by -19.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.35 for Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. [CPSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.57, while it was recorded at 10.66 for the last single week of trading, and 9.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. [CPSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.79 and a Gross Margin at +99.38. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.20.

CPSS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. go to 20.00%.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. [CPSS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $107 million, or 46.70% of CPSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPSS stocks are: BLACK DIAMOND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 4,647,042, which is approximately 14.136% of the company’s market cap and around 28.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,691,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.61 million in CPSS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.97 million in CPSS stock with ownership of nearly -3.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. [NASDAQ:CPSS] by around 911,969 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 340,359 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 8,481,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,733,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPSS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 207,771 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 13,662 shares during the same period.