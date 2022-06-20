why Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [CVGI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.00

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CVGI] loss -1.61% on the last trading session, reaching $5.50 price per share at the time. The company report on May 31, 2022 that CVG Announces Participation in the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference.

CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) (“CVG” or the “Company”) announced today that Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference being held at the InterContinental Boston on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The Company is scheduled to present at 9:45am Eastern Time and will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the day.

A link to the webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.cvgrp.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The presentation materials will be posted on the Company Website and be archived there for a period of 90 days.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. represents 32.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $184.20 million with the latest information. CVGI stock price has been found in the range of $5.31 to $5.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 188.94K shares, CVGI reached a trading volume of 290999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [CVGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVGI shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barrington Research raised their target price from $7.50 to $8.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while Barrington Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on CVGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

Trading performance analysis for CVGI stock

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [CVGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.52. With this latest performance, CVGI shares dropped by -15.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.26 for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [CVGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.88, while it was recorded at 5.98 for the last single week of trading, and 8.24 for the last 200 days.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [CVGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [CVGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.05 and a Gross Margin at +12.12. Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.44.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.93.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [CVGI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [CVGI]

There are presently around $110 million, or 68.70% of CVGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVGI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 2,067,004, which is approximately -2.93% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,062,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.34 million in CVGI stocks shares; and POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., currently with $9.7 million in CVGI stock with ownership of nearly 16.202% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CVGI] by around 1,570,043 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 1,141,538 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 17,272,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,984,154 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVGI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 523,979 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 167,389 shares during the same period.