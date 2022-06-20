why Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. [BOLT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.80

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BOLT] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $1.79 with a heavy trading volume of 188850 shares. The company report on May 27, 2022 that Bolt Biotherapeutics to Present Ex Vivo Data Characterizing the Myeloid Cell Landscape in Solid Tumors at ASCO 2022.

– Ex vivo data support the high frequency of myeloid cells in tumors, even when T cells are not present -.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immuno-oncology agents that combine the targeting precision of antibodies with the power of both the innate and adaptive immune systems, today announced that it will be presenting a poster at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, being held at McCormick Place in Chicago and virtually from June 3-7, 2022. The poster is titled “Characterization of tumor antigen expression and myeloid immune profiles to inform the development of immune-stimulating antibody conjugates (ISACs).”.

It opened the trading session at $1.79, the shares rose to $1.93 and dropped to $1.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BOLT points out that the company has recorded -58.56% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 249.86K shares, BOLT reached to a volume of 188850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOLT shares is $9.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on BOLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.09.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. [BOLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.05. With this latest performance, BOLT shares gained by 14.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.82 for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. [BOLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8626, while it was recorded at 1.8190 for the last single week of trading, and 6.1247 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. [BOLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -7364.13 and a Gross Margin at -191.43. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7824.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.66.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.20.

There are presently around $52 million, or 74.70% of BOLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOLT stocks are: NOVO HOLDINGS A/S with ownership of 4,503,991, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,871,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.93 million in BOLT stocks shares; and SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC., currently with $4.93 million in BOLT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:BOLT] by around 1,641,794 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 6,213,288 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 21,400,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,255,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOLT stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 845,935 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,148,755 shares during the same period.