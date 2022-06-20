Wells Fargo lifts Paymentus Holdings Inc. [PAY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Paymentus Holdings Inc. [NYSE: PAY] gained 2.90% or 0.37 points to close at $13.14 with a heavy trading volume of 291743 shares. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Paymentus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, today announced that members of the Company’s management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:.

J.P. Morgan 2022 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 25th at 1:50 pm ET.

It opened the trading session at $12.98, the shares rose to $13.685 and dropped to $12.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PAY points out that the company has recorded -52.03% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 251.07K shares, PAY reached to a volume of 291743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Paymentus Holdings Inc. [PAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAY shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Paymentus Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Paymentus Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on PAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paymentus Holdings Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAY in the course of the last twelve months was 109.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

Trading performance analysis for PAY stock

Paymentus Holdings Inc. [PAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, PAY shares dropped by -11.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.91 for Paymentus Holdings Inc. [PAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.68, while it was recorded at 12.90 for the last single week of trading, and 23.31 for the last 200 days.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. [PAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paymentus Holdings Inc. [PAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.05 and a Gross Margin at +29.55. Paymentus Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.11.

Paymentus Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. [PAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paymentus Holdings Inc. go to 29.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Paymentus Holdings Inc. [PAY]

There are presently around $236 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAY stocks are: AKKR MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 2,380,950, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 2,127,911 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.96 million in PAY stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $26.48 million in PAY stock with ownership of nearly 2.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paymentus Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Paymentus Holdings Inc. [NYSE:PAY] by around 3,088,482 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,871,396 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 11,975,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,935,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAY stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 271,153 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,352,860 shares during the same period.