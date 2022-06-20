Wall Street Analyst Resumed Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. [SNCY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SNCY] gained 1.91% on the last trading session, reaching $17.61 price per share at the time. The company report on May 20, 2022 that Sun Country Airlines to Participate at the Wolfe Global Transportation and Industrials Conference.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) today announced that Dave Davis, president and chief financial officer, will present at the Wolfe Global Transportation and Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 26 at 10:55 AM EST.

A link to the live webcast can be found on the Sun Country investor relations website at https://ir.suncountry.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. represents 57.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.00 billion with the latest information. SNCY stock price has been found in the range of $17.00 to $17.7469.

If compared to the average trading volume of 500.33K shares, SNCY reached a trading volume of 484522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. [SNCY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNCY shares is $36.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNCY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on SNCY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNCY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNCY in the course of the last twelve months was 23.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for SNCY stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. [SNCY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.06. With this latest performance, SNCY shares dropped by -26.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.94 for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. [SNCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.11, while it was recorded at 17.94 for the last single week of trading, and 27.50 for the last 200 days.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. [SNCY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. [SNCY] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.67 and a Gross Margin at +10.22. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.38.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. [SNCY]

There are presently around $1,034 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNCY stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 24,869,997, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC, holding 3,804,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.0 million in SNCY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $50.23 million in SNCY stock with ownership of nearly -0.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SNCY] by around 5,169,121 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 4,817,907 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 48,755,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,742,512 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNCY stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,331,711 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 2,113,260 shares during the same period.