Wall Street Analyst Resumed Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. [MSGS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. [NYSE: MSGS] closed the trading session at $150.77 on 06/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $145.41, while the highest price level was $152.21. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results.

FY2022 Third Quarter Revenues of $337.8 Million, Operating Income of $61.4 Million and AOI of $81.5 Million(1).

Strong FY2022 Third Quarter Results Driven by Revenues Well Above Pre-Pandemic Levels(2).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.22 percent and weekly performance of -3.70 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 109.37K shares, MSGS reached to a volume of 218724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSGS shares is $229.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSGS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $230 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $224, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on MSGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is set at 4.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSGS in the course of the last twelve months was 42.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. [MSGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.70. With this latest performance, MSGS shares dropped by -4.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.19 for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. [MSGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.77, while it was recorded at 150.31 for the last single week of trading, and 173.53 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. [MSGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.01 and a Gross Margin at +57.71. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.01.

Return on Total Capital for MSGS is now 53.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.90. Additionally, MSGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 200.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 129.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. [MSGS] managed to generate an average of $264,601 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. go to 16.90%.

There are presently around $2,413 million, or 80.10% of MSGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSGS stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 1,899,962, which is approximately -50% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,553,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $234.21 million in MSGS stocks shares; and ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $169.3 million in MSGS stock with ownership of nearly 5.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. [NYSE:MSGS] by around 773,044 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 3,363,772 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 11,864,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,001,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSGS stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 240,583 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 293,427 shares during the same period.