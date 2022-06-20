Wall Street Analyst Resumed Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AGRX] loss -6.50% or -0.08 points to close at $1.15 with a heavy trading volume of 482726 shares. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Agile Therapeutics to Present at The H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women’s healthcare company, announced that Al Altomari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference taking place May 23-May 26, 2022 in Miami, FL. Details on the Company presentation are as follows:.

It opened the trading session at $1.20, the shares rose to $1.26 and dropped to $1.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGRX points out that the company has recorded -94.96% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 421.79K shares, AGRX reached to a volume of 482726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGRX shares is $100.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on AGRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agile Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92.

Trading performance analysis for AGRX stock

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.00. With this latest performance, AGRX shares dropped by -14.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.35 for Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7775, while it was recorded at 1.1860 for the last single week of trading, and 18.1334 for the last 200 days.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1731.41 and a Gross Margin at -32.11. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1826.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -255.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -133.27.

Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]

There are presently around $25 million, or 24.90% of AGRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGRX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 21,294,485, which is approximately 3900.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 113,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in AGRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.11 million in AGRX stock with ownership of nearly -13.735% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agile Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AGRX] by around 20,900,179 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 66,342 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 813,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,779,987 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGRX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 119,220 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 38,374 shares during the same period.